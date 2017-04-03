Medicaid Expansion Expected to be Issue in Legislature

Medicaid expansion is a topic expected to arise on Monday in the Kansas Legislature.

Last week Governor Brownback vetoed it, but the effort to override the veto is expected to pick up.

During comments to a legislative coffee audience this past Saturday, State Senator Tom Hawk spoke about medicaid expansion. “Yes we do have to pay money into it, but the projection is that next year we would have $13 million more in our state treasury to help balance this huge budget hole and the following in 2019 we’d have $73 million net. Those are all projections.” Hawk added he didn’t see how it was a losing proposition. “We can argue about affordable care act, and what Congress is going to do, but if we’re really here to take care of our citizens this seems to me to be the most logical thing.”

Hawk spoke during a Chamber of Commerce legislative forum in Junction City.