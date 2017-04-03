RCPD responds to bomb threat, possible scam

Officers with the Riley County Police Department (RCPD) responded to a report of a bomb threat at the Crisis Center in Manhattan on Saturday, April 1st.

A female reported that an unknown male called her and told her there was a bomb under the Crisis Center.

Officers responded and were unable to locate any threat. The number was later determined to be a number used in prior scams. There was no threat to the public.

Due to the nature of the victim in this case, no additional information will be provided.

Police ask that anyone with information contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.