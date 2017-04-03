‘Road to Calvary’ at Church of the Nazarene April 13-15

Road to Calvary is an outdoor dramatic presentation of the life of Christ produced by the Drama Ministry at the Church of the Nazarene in Junction City.

Susie Haddix, Drama Ministry, said that the Church of the Nazarene has gained notoriety over the years through their large scale productions.

“We haven’t done [large Easter productions] regularly for quite some time and so we’re trying to get that started again in our church,” said Haddix. “The first idea was to do it for a Christmas type theme, but we have a live nativity that we do every year at our church – so we decided to make it an Easter theme.”

The full presentation/production will be approximately 45 minutes to an hour in length with several different skits within the larger story.

“We have the Shepherds in the manger, then we have Joseph and Mary talking about losing Jesus at the temple, John the Baptist talking about Jesus’ baptism, and a group of people in a market scene talking about the miracles [Jesus] performed,” said Haddix. “Then we go to the upper room where they talk about the last supper, we go to the garden where they talk about [his] arrest; then we go up to pilot where they talk about condemning him, and there is a cross scene where he will be put on the cross and crucified – and the empty tomb is the end.”

The different scenes will be set up like stations on the “road to calvary”.

Groups will meet at the church beginning at 5:30 pm in 20 minute intervals where they will be transported by van to the site of the performances. For example, a group will be taken to the show at 5:30 pm and the second at 5:50 pm. Spectators will be staggered through the various scenes/stops. The final group will finish around 8:50 pm.

The show will be on Thursday, April 13, Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15th.

Tickets are available at the Church of the Nazarene located at 1025 S Washington Street or by calling 762-4402. The show is free, but tickets are required.