JC Post

Junction City's Online News Hub

Board of Education Formally Delays School Bond Election

by 2 Comments

Front entrance to current Junction City High School building.

Front entrance to current Junction City High School building.

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education has approved a motion to delay the bond issue election on a proposed new Junction City High School project until further notice. The election had originally been scheduled for May 9th, but the late arrival of heavy federal impact funding for the project has led to a decision to delay the election, which is necessary to try and secure voter approval so state aid can be received to help pay for a new facility.

No new date has been set for the election, but the Board was informed the approximate $12 million federal payment is expected in the May or June time frame.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt told the Board of Education he didn’t want the project to go to the polls without the impact aid money in the bank, and when that payment is received the Board can then set an election date and move forward.

If voters approve the bond issue, then USD 475 qualifies for state aid that would cover 48% of the cost of the project. The federal heavy impact aid money received by the district would finance the remainder. There would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

On a related note Monday evening, Witt also reported that the district has received a commitment letter from the state ensuring that the state aid is good even if there is a delay in the election.

  • taxed2death

    With the state having the possibility of being one billion dollars in the red by 2019 then we should take some of the impact money already in the bank and fix what we have. And if 475 has lost 1000 students then it’s time for the city, county and the school district to start being financially responsible and quit spending what they don’t have.

  • UPSET CITIZEN

    Taxed to death I completely agree with you and think the school board and county officials need to be fiscally responsible in this time. Lets take some of that money in the bank or that we are going to receive and use it to upgrade the infrastructure of the school.