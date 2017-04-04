Board of Education Formally Delays School Bond Election

The Geary USD 475 Board of Education has approved a motion to delay the bond issue election on a proposed new Junction City High School project until further notice. The election had originally been scheduled for May 9th, but the late arrival of heavy federal impact funding for the project has led to a decision to delay the election, which is necessary to try and secure voter approval so state aid can be received to help pay for a new facility.

No new date has been set for the election, but the Board was informed the approximate $12 million federal payment is expected in the May or June time frame.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Corbin Witt told the Board of Education he didn’t want the project to go to the polls without the impact aid money in the bank, and when that payment is received the Board can then set an election date and move forward.

If voters approve the bond issue, then USD 475 qualifies for state aid that would cover 48% of the cost of the project. The federal heavy impact aid money received by the district would finance the remainder. There would be no increase in the local property tax levy.

On a related note Monday evening, Witt also reported that the district has received a commitment letter from the state ensuring that the state aid is good even if there is a delay in the election.