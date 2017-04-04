Cheer Clinics Scheduled at JCHS

Junction City High School students interested in joining the JC Cheer Squad can stop by the Freshman Success Academy Office or the Career Academy Campus Athletic Department to pick up an informational packet and permission slip. Cheer Clinics will be held April 11th and 12th and tryouts will be held April 13th at the Freshman Success Academy from 6:00-8:30. The permission slip and application will be due back April 10th to be eligible to try out for the team.

In order to participate in tryouts, the following requirements must be met and the required documentation turned in by APRIL 10th at 4:00 PM.

Completed Cheer Squad Application 17-18 Cheer Application Completed Parent Permission Slip 17-18 Cheerleading Parent Permission Slip General Agreement Permission to Try Out Handbook Agreement Student Extracurricular Athletic Code of Conduct Medical Release Hazing Policy Social Media Policy

iii. 2 Teacher Recommendations.

Your teacher or coach will turn these in, you should not turn this in.

Kelsey Garver

Junction City High School

Head Cheerleading Coach