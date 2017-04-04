Coach Bill Snyder completes cancer treatment, returns to work

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Bill Snyder doesn’t spend as much time in the office these days, and it gnaws at him just as much as an overthrown pass, missed tackle or blown blocking assignment.

The longtime Kansas State coach with the infamous work ethic has been limited the past few weeks by treatments for throat cancer — or more specifically, the side effects from the treatment. The diagnosis came shortly before the Wildcats’ bowl game and the chemotherapy regimen began earlier this year. Snyder recently went through the final round of treatment.

Still, it hasn’t kept the 77-year-old away from the Wildcats as they begin preparing for the season. He’s been on the field the first four spring practices, meticulously dissecting each of them, just as he has been for nearly three decades.