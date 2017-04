There will be an Easter brunch buffet and egg hunt on Sunday, April 9th at the Courtyard by Marriott in Junction City.

The event will be from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm on Sunday. The brunch buffet for adults is $11.95 and children ages 3 to 12 are $8.95.

Children 12 and under are welcome to participate in the Easter egg hunt.