Greco Leads Blue Jay Tennis at Highland Park

Guido Greco of Junction City High School went 3-0 at the Highland Park tennis quadrangular Monday evening.

Greco teamed up with Korbin King at one doubles to give Junction City over Desoto. In round two the blue Jays won three of four matches against Highland Park. WInning matches were Greco at one singles, Jordan Bailey and Adonnis Washington at one doubles, and Korbin King and Yuno Fernandez at two doubles.

In the final round against Topeka West Guido Greco and Jordan Bailey picked up a win for the Blue Jays.

Overall, the Blue Jays won five of their 12 matches. Junction City will compete in a quadrangular at Manhattan on April 11th.