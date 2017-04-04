Kansas man hospitalized after high-speed saw accident

SALINE COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in a work place accident on Monday in Salina.

Just before 4 p.m., first responders were sent to cabinet factory Crestwood, Inc., 601 East Water Well Road.

A 41-year-old male employee was attempting to clean one of the machines. He shut down the machine, removed the guard and then stuck his hand in the machine but the blade had not come to a complete stop, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The man was transported to Salina Regional Medical Center.

Mike Junk, Crestwood president, said that the blade on this particular machine can spin for 1.5 minutes after being shut down.

“We have safety protocol and training all the time,” Junk said. “It is a part of our culture here. And when you have any accident, you try to redesign it and make it even more bulletproof.”

According to Junk, this employee did have training on this piece of equipment.

Initial reports from deputies indicated the employee lost at least one finger.

Crestwood creates custom cabinetry and related wood products.