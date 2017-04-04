Kansas man sentenced for child sex crimes

TREGO COUNTY -A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday to two consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for sex crimes against a child, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

David Wayne Tidball, 54, Wakeeney, was sentenced in Trego County District Court by Chief Judge Glenn R. Braun. In addition to the two consecutive life sentences, Tidball was also sentenced to a third life sentence and 52 additional months for other charges to be served concurrently with the life sentences in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Tidball was convicted by a Trego County jury last month of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, three counts of child abuse, one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior and two counts of promoting obscenity to a minor. Three of the convictions fall under Jessica’s Law because the victims were under 14 years of age. The convictions stemmed from crimes occurring between July 2013 and July 2015.

The case was investigated by the WaKeeney Police Department. The Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center conducted forensic interviews of child witnesses and provided victim support throughout the prosecution. Assistant Attorney General Lee Davidson of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case.