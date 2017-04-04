National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Flood Watch for portions of east central Kansas, north central Kansas, and northeast Kansas, including the following counties: Dickinson, Anderson, Coffey, Douglas, Franklin, Geary, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee, Clay, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, and Riley.

This Flood Watch is in effect from 7 PM CDT this evening through Wednesday afternoon.

Recent rainfall has caused the ground to become saturated and the rainfall forecast for tonight and Wednesday morning is likely to run directly off into area streams and rivers. This could lead to flooding on rivers and streams.

Minor flooding of the flood plain along the rivers is the most likely impact. There could also be some moderate flooding on a small scale depending on where the heaviest rain falls. Moderate flooding could potentially close area roads.

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.

Check with JC Post and 1420 KJCK throughout the day for updates and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.