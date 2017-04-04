Pianist Gary Kirkpatrick, Sunday at the C.L. Hoover Opera House

Pianist Gary Kirkpatrick will be at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City, on Sunday, April 9th.

Hailed as “a great teacher as well as a great performer”, internationally acclaimed pianist and Junction City native Gary Kirkpatrick is recognized throughout the world as one of America’s foremost soloists, chamber musicians and teachers.

This show is sponsored by Junction City High School classes of 1958, 1959 and 1960.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and seniors, and $5 for students 18 and under.

For tickets call the Box Office at 238-3906 or purchase online.