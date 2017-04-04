Police Arrest Two on I-70

The Junction City Police Department has reported the arrest of two Illinois residents on Interstate 70 on drug related allegations. The arrests occurred Monday near mile marker 309 eastbound I-70 about 10 miles east of Junction City.

The JCPD reported that William Robert Leach, 37, was arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Distribute, No Tax Stamp, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Speeding, Unsafe Lane Change and Obstructed Tag, Ivan James Kochopolous, 41, was arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent to Distribute, No Tax Stamp and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.