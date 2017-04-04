Smoky Hill River Festival Road Trip to Salina

June 8th through June 11th are the dates for the 41st annual Smoky Hill River Festival in Salina.

Executive Director Brad Anderson estimated the festival draws anywhere from 60,000 to 85,000 people to that central Kansas City. The event features concerts on four stages, kids creative area, art displays and sales , and numerous festival items.

Anderson noted admission buttons go on sale on May 1st. “A $10 admission button for an advanced price gets somebody in for all four days.” He also added, “You get four stages of entertainment, 130 exhibiting artists, a huge free activity area for kids and access to a beautiful park. You can even bring your own cooler. ” The cost of the buttons at the gate in Salina’s Oaklawn Park during the festival will be $15. The advance buttons go on sale in multiple locations and cities including Dillons stores in Junction City and Manhattan.

Among the groups providing entertainment are the Melbourne, Australia band Jakubi on Friday night, June 9th. They offer a combination of guitars, hip-hop beats and sailing synth rhythms. Also. the Delta Saints from Nashville, Tennessee will perform on Saturday night, June 10th at 8:30 p.m. Their music is steeped in rock’n roll’s buildings blocks — country, rhythm & blues, soul and gospel.

Other performing groups will range from the Brady Weston Band to Parsonsfield plus Ciera Mackenzie and her band.

There will be art for sale ranging from weaving, basket making and clay sculptors to sandpaper art and fancy butterflies. Magic sculptures, one of a kind buttons, card scratch art, spray bottle painting are also part of the lineup.

Artyopolis is the children’s area with activities ranging from LegoLand and Game Street to children’s entertainment on stage.

New food at the festival this year will include Buffalo Burgers, Salmon Tacos, Fresh Fruit Skewers drizzled in chocolate, Mango Coconut Sticky Rice, Red Veggie Curry, and the Sloppy Joe Slider. Other food and drink products will stretch from Cajun Chicken on a Stick and Donuts by the Dozen to Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream and Homemade Root Beer, plus Bierocks and a Ribeye Steak Sandwich.

This year’s festival t-shirt features an original “mandala” inspired design created by Festival artist Angie Pickman. The design was created using symbols that represent every aspect of the Festival. Donors contributing $100 or more to the Festival receive an original fine art print.