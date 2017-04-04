Sheriff’s Department purchases new warehouse for asset forfeiture vehicles/evidence

Asset forfeiture is a process used at the local, state, national and international level where law enforcement can seize and take ownership of property used in the commission of a crime.

(For more information, visit the Kansas Legislative Research Department.)

In Geary County, the collection of asset forfeiture items by law enforcement continues to grow. The Sheriff’s Department has confirmed the purchase of a new warehouse to house asset forfeiture vehicles and evidence.

According to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf, this is the second warehouse purchased by the Department for the purpose of housing asset forfeiture evidence.

“I have one small [warehouse] that is over on 10th Street and I knew when we bought it we were going to outgrow it very quickly, and we did; at that time [when it was acquired] I had a lot of vehicles, Junction City’s warehouse was full, we had nowhere else to go with the vehicles we were storing, and I needed something and needed something fast,” explained Wolf. “It suited our needs [at that time], and it still suits our needs; but [the new one] is a lot bigger and a lot better for what we need here.”

The newly purchased warehouse is in the 300 block of East 7th Street, and was purchased from Gail Cynova.

“We did some bargaining with the owner [of the warehouse], and I purchased the building for $235,000 out of drug forfeiture money,” said Wolf. “This is not taxpayer money…this has no effect on taxes, or budgets or anything like that – this comes out of the asset forfeiture funds.”

Asset forfeiture vehicles and evidence are seized from arrests and following convictions. At the completion of the court cases, the seized vehicles can then be sold with the monies received going into a special fund. The money in the special fund can only be used for one-time capital purchases – not for regular business operations.