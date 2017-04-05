Christopher’s Pins for a Purpose, bringing awareness to SUDC

Christopher Briscoe was 15 months old when he suddenly passed away on April 5, 2015.

His death was attributed to Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood, or SUDC. Deaths in children ages 12 months to 19 years of age that can not be explained through investigation, illness or family history are attributed to SUDC.

Eden Briscoe, Christopher’s mother, said that awareness of the tragic phenomenon is increasing. “The CDC actually estimates that there is probably 400 children every year that pass away with no explanation why.”

Briscoe and her husband were like many parents in similar situations – heartbroken.

“As you’re going through one of the most unimaginable circumstances in your life, justice has to speak and [law enforcement] has to make sure that [the parent] is not a harm to anyone…you know you make it through it,” said Briscoe.

Since the untimely death of her son, Briscoe began work to bring awareness to SUDC through several events.

“Last year we did Christopher’s Pins for a Purpose and we raised about $5000 there; and the last two years we’ve done the Junction City German market hosted by the JC Arts organization and we’ve raised each year about $1400 there, we do an annual shirt sale online and we raise about $1200 each year through that,” said Briscoe. “We do a lot of different things and we do try to give back locally to the community through Delivering Change and through the Juvenile Intake Center,” said Briscoe.

Although her husband is deployed, serving with the Big Red One in Korea, Briscoe is hosting Christopher’s Pins for a Purpose again this year. “We’d love to make $2500 this year, that would be ideal; however, let’s shoot for the stars and shoot for $5000 again.”

The bowling event is Sunday, April 9th at Little Apple Lanes at 515 Richards Drive in Manhattan from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. You can pre-register for the event or join them at the door on Sunday.

The cost is $20 for bowlers of all ages, and that cost includes shoes and two hours of fun. There is also an option to add a 2-Liter of soda and a pizza for just $20 more.

All of the proceeds will go to the SUDC Foundation to fund research and assist bereaved families in the future.

For more information, to donate or find out how you can help visit http://sudc.org/christopher/.