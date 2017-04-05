City Commission Approves Property Sale

The Junction City Commission has voted to approve the sale of the former Florence Manufacturing Company warehouse at 2106 Old Highway 40 to the Burris Holding Company Inc. for $325,000.

Mark Burris stated they are an oil and gas equipment manufacturer. “So we do everything from mid stream to the production side of the business. We manufacture, we do some importing, and we do assembly, and then we reach out throughout the United States as well as we have international markets that are active.”

Burris explained there is a projection, but the number of employees to be hired depends on how much manufacturing is done by the company. “Obviously we’re affected greatly by the oil and gas prices, but we anticipate somewhere in the neighborhood of about 25 employees over the next three years.”