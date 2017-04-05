Commissioner Pat Landes Update

Junction City Commissioner Pat Landes recently underwent surgery, and that later turned into an emergency situation. That announcement was made by Mayor Phyllis Fitzgerald at the Tuesday night city commission meeting.

While there were some indications there has been some stabilization in his condition, the Mayor announced that Landes is still hospitalized in the intensive care unit. “Recently visited with Kelly, his wife. What she shared with us was that we just need to keep him in our thoughts and prayers because he had a medical emergency that caused him to go in for emergency surgery, and he’s been in ICU for awhile. That’s really about all I can share other than we just need to keep him in our thoughts and prayers.”

Landes is currently the vice-mayor and is a former mayor of Junction City.

On Tuesday night the Commission took action to appoint Commissioner Mike Ryan to serve temporarily on the Economic Development Advisory Committee until Landes can return. Landes has been the governing body’s representative on that committee.