On Tuesday the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported that they had set the outflow from Milford Lake at 2,000 cubic feet per second.

But on Wednesday they informed JCPost.com that due to high water levels downstream they are reducing the outflow from 2,000 cubic feet per second down to 25 cubic feet per second. The current lake elevation is 1,145.70 feet, which is 1.3 feet above conservation pool.