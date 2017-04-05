Details Unveiled About the Plans for Superior Products

Superior Products owned by Mark Burris of Manhattan will be the name of the company operating out of the former Florence Manufacturing warehouse facility at 2106 Old Highway 40 in Junction City.

This week the Junction City Commission approved the sale of the property to Burris for his company, which manufactures products for the oil and gas industry. “They’ll also be driven off of what we decide to manufacture here locally. We bring product in from overseas now, different locations and we do machining on that and assembly, and then warehousing.”

A general manager and two engineers will be brought in initially along with other temporary technical help. The hope is that the operation will grow to 25 employees within three years. “A lot of the space we are needing will be warehouse spacing, but the reason this facility was so attractive to us is one, close proximity to where I live today, and then also it gave us an opportunity for growth.”

Burris talked about the acquisition during a visit with the media at the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Superior Products will be seeking employees in the future to fill positions ranging from manufacturing and CNC Programming to assembly and bookkeeping.