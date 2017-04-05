The fifth annual Eisenhower Easter Egg Roll will be held Saturday, April 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Eisenhower Presidential Library in Abilene. The event is free and open to the public.

The egg hunt begins promptly at 1 p.m. when the siren sounds, so plan to be early. Additional activities will include the egg roll, games, face painting, bunny photos, scavenger hunt and the 4-H petting zoo.

“We are pleased to once again partner with the Abilene Parks and Recreation department along with the Eisenhower Foundation in hosting this event. It’s a great opportunity for the community to gather on the grounds of the Eisenhower campus and enjoy the fun and games with their families,” states Tim Rives, acting director of the Eisenhower Presidential Library.

The Eisenhower Easter Egg Roll is modeled after the White House Easter Egg Roll that began in 1878. The Egg Roll is one of the oldest annual events in White House history, although the event was canceled over the years during times of war and austerity. The Egg Roll resumed in 1953 during the Eisenhower Administration and under Mamie’s direction was open to all children regardless of race for the first time.