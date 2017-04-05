Fair Housing seminar to highlight landlord, tenant topics

(Manhattan, Kan., April 4, 2017) — The City of Manhattan and Manhattan Housing Authority will sponsor the annual Fair Housing Seminar on April 18.

The free event gives property owners and managers, tenants, real estate agents, builders and others the opportunity to refresh their knowledge of fair housing issues. The seminar will be from 7:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 18 at the lecture hall at Fire Station Headquarters, 2000 Denison Ave.

Topics will include “Educating and Advocating for Student Tenants” presented by Sarah Barr, Student Legal Services, and Jack McHugh, Off Campus Housing Support; “Rental Registration Program” presented by Brad Claussen, City of Manhattan; and “Kansas Residential Landlord and Tenant Act/Service Animals” presented by Teresa Baker, Housing and Credit Counseling Inc.

“We think our topics this year will interest landlords and tenants alike, and others involved in the housing industry in Manhattan will benefit,” said Christina L’Ecuyer, grant administrator with the City of Manhattan.

The seminar is free, but space is limited. Pre-register online at CityofMHK.com/FairHousing or call 785-587-2412 by 5 p.m. April 14.