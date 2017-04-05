K-State Alumni Association announces new member benefits: discounts for K-State Campus Store and Country Stampede

MANHATTAN – K-State Alumni Association membership now includes two new benefits: a discount at the K-State Campus Store and a discount on tickets to Country Stampede.

“We are incredibly excited to offer these discounts to our members,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the Alumni Association. “The K-State Campus Store and Country Stampede are both tied closely to our Wildcat Community. These discounts strengthen that connectedness and add to the value of membership in the Alumni Association.”

The K-State Campus Store is Kansas State University’s official university bookstore and offers a wide selection of K-State apparel and gifts. As the official merchandise partner of the K-State Alumni Association, the K-State Campus Store will now offer a 10 percent discount to members. To use the discount, members simply need to show their membership card at the store’s locations in the K-State Student Union on the Manhattan campus and the College Center on the Polytechnic campus. The discount applies to apparel and gift items only. Online shopping will be available soon.

In addition, the K-State Campus Store will serve as a co-sponsor of the Alumni Association’s graduation and orientation events, such as the annual Grad Bash and Grad Breakfast.

Alumni Association members also will receive a discount to the Kicker Country Stampede, a popular three-day country music and camping festival June 22-24 at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan. The 2017 lineup includes Chris Stapleton, Alan Jackson, Big & Rich, Thomas Rhett and many more artists.

The Alumni Association member discount is a $20 savings on each general admission ticket and a $40 savings on each VIP ticket. Alumni Association members will receive the discount when ordering tickets and entering a special promo code between April 16-30. The member promo code will be available on the Alumni Association website.

The Alumni Association offers many other benefits, exclusive to members, throughout the year, such as the K-Stater magazine, annual wall calendar, McCain Performance Series discounts and more. Membership in the Association is open to anyone, not just K-State graduates. Learn more about joining or the member benefits.