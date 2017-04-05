Open House at the Library Wednesday Evening

You can tour both the public and some staff areas during an open house at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Wednesday evening. It is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The need for more space in the library should be evident.

Library Director Susan Moyer explained the concept for a proposed building expansion that was developed by Manhattan based BBN Architects will also be on display so community members can see the plan as it currently exists, and how the additional space could be used.

Also, during the open house, staff members will talk about library services including assistance with technology, demonstration of databases, and provide information on educational programs for both adults and children. The Friends of the Library will also be on hand to talk about the organization and the support it provides to the library.