Riley County Police Report Social Media Threat

On April 4, 2017 at approximately 7:55 PM, officers with the Riley County Police Department were made aware of a threat posted to social media site Snapchat. A 17 year old male student at Manhattan High School saw a story posted to a 15 year old male’s Snapchat account that caused him alarm. The picture in question had what appeared to be two handguns with a caption of “wild” with 3 skull emojis, and additional text stating “Don’t go to school tomorrow”.

Follow-up investigation conducted by Riley County Police Department’s investigation division located 2 realistic looking BB guns at the residence of the 15 year old suspect. Those BB guns have been taken into evidence. RCPD has filed a report for aggravated criminal threat. The investigation is ongoing.

Manhattan High West Campus has given students the option to stay home from school if they (or their parents) so desire. Riley County Police Department will also maintain a heightened presence at the school for the day.

The Riley County Police Department would like to thank the individual who reported this to us for seeing something and saying something.