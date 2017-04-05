Town Hall Meeting Scheduled

First District Congressman Roger Marshall will hold a public meeting in Junction City on April 14th at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

That information was provided by Junction City Commissioner Mike Ryan, who also works with the Live Well Geary County program that addresses food challenges in the county. “He reached out and contacted one of the other Live Well Geary County members and he’s wanting us to come and share with the public the programs that we have going.”

The meeting on the 14th will begin at 8:30 a.m.