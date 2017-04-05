Woman charged with murder of 2-year-old Kansas girl

JOHNSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Johnson County are investigating a suspect for the death of a 2-year-old.

On Tuesday, police arrested Lindsey Nicole Thomasson in connection with the February 7, 2017 death of 2-year-old Presley Porting, according to a social media report from Gardner Police.

Thomasson lived with the girl and the child’s biological father at the time of the death, according to police.

Thomasson is charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Johnson County Jail with a $2 million-dollar bond.