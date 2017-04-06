Art Show and Silent Auction This Weekend at the Opera House

The Geary Community Schools Foundation along with the USD 475 teachers and students will host an art show and silent auction beginning Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., and continuing Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

According to Margie Pinaire with the Foundation, anyone who attends may place bids on the artwork. The minimum bid is $20 and 60% of the sale will go directly back to the student artist. The remaining 40% will go to the Geary Community Schools Foundation to support the USD 475 Student Art Scholarship given each spring to a qualified graduate.