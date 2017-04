There will be a Breakfast for Alzheimer’s event on Saturday, April 8th in Junction City.

Breakfast will be from 7:00 am until 10:00 am at the Faith Lutheran Church on McFarland and Eisenhower in Junction City.

Menu items include biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage and a beverage.

A donation of $6 is requested for the breakfast.

For more information call 238-6567.