The Latest: Kansas GOP divided over ‘flat’ income tax plan

by 3 Comments

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over its budget problems and raising taxes to fix them (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Republicans legislators in Kansas are divided over a proposal to raise additional revenue with a “flat” personal income tax despite GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s endorsement.

The Republican-controlled Senate was debating an income tax bill Thursday, a day after Brownback said publicly that he would sign it or something similar.

GOP leaders conceded the bill might not pass.

The proposed budget fix would impose a 4.6 percent rate for all filers starting next year. That is the top rate for higher-income earners, and the bill would eliminate the 2.7 percent rate now in place for lower-income filers.

It would end an exemption championed by Brownback for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners.

The measure would raise about $652 million over two years. Kansas faces budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion.

  • Chuck Moss

    Once again, “let’s fix my problem on the backs of the middle class and the poor” says brownie. He sure loves “experiments”.

  • Rudy24

    So, in 2012 the tax rates were 2.7% on income below $30,000 and $810 plus 4.8% on income over $30,000.

    Now they propose a 5% flat tax. Who’s taxes are being raised? If you make less than $30,000 your taxes are all but doubled.

    The 300,000 paid no taxes and their tax rate will rise only .2%. And they paid no taxes while the rest of us were footing the bill.

    Who is getting screwed over?

    • Chuck Moss

      What 300,000?