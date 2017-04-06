Equine Performance Testing Center Added to K-State’s Veterinary Health Center

The newest facility at Kansas State University’s Veterinary Health Center offers a full range of services to horse owners and enhances equine education for veterinary students.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $2.8 million Equine Performance Testing Center was March 29.

Nearly 50 percent of the roughly 2,500 services provided annually by the Veterinary Health Center equine clinicians involve performance-related disorders. The Equine Performance Testing Center provides safe, year-round access to consistent footing and shelter for patients, clients, students and clinicians.

The advanced facility offers an indoor riding arena with hard and soft footing to optimally evaluate and diagnose lameness or performance limiting issues affecting equine patients. Also included in the facility are an indoor examination area, radiology suite, farrier space and consultation room.

Private donations have funded more than $800,000 of the project, but Beth Davis, interim head of the clinical sciences department in the College of Veterinary Medicine, said there are still opportunities to help purchase important equipment and support the equine program.