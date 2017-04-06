Fireworks Show Set for Sundown Salute

The fireworks show for Sundown Salute on July 4th in Junction City is set.

Wald & Company from the Great Bend – Larned area will handle the job, said Sundown Salute Committee Chair Nikki Londene. “We’re looking at between 20 to 25 minutes ( length of the show ) probably. The great thing about this company is they’re up to date with their technology so everything is done, like the charges and everything are done eletronically. So we’re not going to worry about the risk of injury like we’ve had to worry about in the past.”

Last year’s show was cut short when an errant fireworks shell injured the owner of a different company that was providing that show.

Londene indicated the cost of the 2017 fireworks show with Wald & Company will be approximately $5,000 and they will also handle tents and tables for Sundown Salute, bringing their total cost for Sundown Salute to about $7,000.