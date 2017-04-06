Fort Riley Childcare Provider Hiring Event – TODAY

There will be a Fort Riley childcare-provider hiring event on Thursday, April 6th from noon to 4:00 pm at the Junction City Workforce Center.

During the event applicants will be considered for all levels of child and youth program assistant positions. The pay for these jobs ranges from $11.48 to $14.08 per hour.

The hiring event is a partnership between Fort Riley’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, commonly known as “MWR”, and KansasWorks.

WHAT: Fort Riley Childcare-Provider Hiring Event

WHEN: Thursday, April 6 from noon to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Junction City Workforce Center, 1012 W. 6th Street, Suite A

WHO: Jobseekers with a high school diploma, GED or higher

WHY: Employees make $11.48 to $14.08 per hour, have access to Fort Riley MWR programs and receive childcare discounts

Those interested in applying should attend the event ready to be interviewed. To speed the hiring process, applicants should bring an updated resume; high school diploma, GED or college transcripts; social security card; and birth certificate or passport. Additionally, applicants are encouraged to apply early at www.usajobs.gov, using keywords “NAF” and “Fort Riley.”

For more information about the hiring event, call 785-239-2325.