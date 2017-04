The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a frost advisory that includes the counties of: Geary, Dickinson, Morris, Pottawatomie, and Riley.

The frost advisory is in effect from 1:00 am until 9:00 am Friday, April 7th. Low temperatures will range from 30 to 36 degrees.

A frost advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Sensitive vegetation may be damaged in areas where heavy frost develops.