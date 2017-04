There will be a seminar on Healthcare decisions Friday at Valley View Senior Life.

The event begins at 11:30 am with presenters from Accord Hospice on advance directives, State Farm on Life Insurance, Penwell Gabel on funeral arrangements, Edward Jones on financial planning and Valley View Senior life on long term care.

Lunch will be provided.

To reserve a seat call 375-0346, ask for Nikki or Tammy.