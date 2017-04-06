Open House Shows Off Library Services and Plans

The turnout for the open house at the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Wednesday evening has been estimated by Library officials at 100 people.

Members of the public had a chance to learn about the services offered and the need for more space at the library.

One of those in attendance, Scott Stuckey, Junction City, touched on services. “Like for my mom, the ability to learn how to use her Ipad better. Certainly all the online databases that are available for free through the library.”

City Commissioner Jim Sands noted there was a lot of information in the facility. “It’s packed in. It truly is. And there’s a greater need for a library, you can clearly see it.”

Library Director Susan Moyer touched on drawings that were on display. “They have some enlarged drawings of the building concept, so it’s an opportunity for people to see what we’re thinking about in terms of at least the building footprint.”

There is a proposal to expand the library to a total square footage of 26,000 square feet. At this point a Nebraska based firm Paul J. Strawhecker Inc. is working on a financial feasibility study for the project.