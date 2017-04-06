‘What’s going on outside the gates of Fort Riley?’; Community Forum April 7

There will be a Fort Riley Community Forum on Friday, April 7th from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm at Riley’s Conference Center.

The event is designed to encourage soldiers and families to explore the surrounding areas and learn more about regional attractions and events.

Community participants include the Abilene Chamber, Council Grove Chamber, Junction City Chamber/Geary County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Manhattan Chamber, Paxico and Wabaunsee County Chambers, Wamego Chamber, Fort Riley Family and MWR, and the Fort Riley Environmental Division.

Following the information fair, which is free and open to the public, community participants will inform 1st Infantry Division leaders and Fort Riley’s newest soldiers about regional events and attractions.