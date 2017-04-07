Blue Jays Win Baseball Home Opener – Lose Game Two of Doubleheader

The Junction City Blue Jays got a complete 7-game inning performance from pitcher Thane McDaniel and shortstop Charlie Peyla drilled a 3-run home run in the fifth inning to help lift the Blue Jays to a 5-3 win over the Hayden Wildcats in game one of their baseball doubleheader at Rathert Field on Friday.

In game the Blue Jays led Hayden 2-0 entering the seventh inning but two defensive errors proved costly and the Wildcats tied the game 2-2, forcing extra innings. In the eighth inning the Blue Jays committed two more errors and Hayden went on to win the contest 5-2. Charlie Peyla pitched seven strong innings for Junction City in the second game.

Blue Jay coach Drew Biery thought his team competed well in the first game victory. “That second game, that’s a tough one to take.”

The Blue Jays are 2-2 on the season.