Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to return from Afghanistan

FORT RILEY, Kansas – More than 800 Soldiers with the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, are set to return soon from a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.

The “Demon” brigade deployed to Afghanistan in August 2016 as part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Resolute Support and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. While deployed, the 1st CAB formed Task Force Victory, which made their presence known with 116 helicopters. Pilots,

maintainers and staff consisting of more than 1,100 Reserve and Active component troopers all contributed to more than 36,000 flight hours in combat. They advised the NATO mission on air threats and provided security for distinguished visitors and members of Congress.

“I couldn’t be more proud of every member of Task Force Victory,” said Col. John M. Cyrulik, commander of the 1st CAB. “We made a huge impact every day we were in Afghanistan.”

The “Demon” brigade conducted more than 700 operations during its deployment, reducing indirect fire and improvised explosive devices at six Coalition bases. Soldiers of the brigade flew nearly 200 medical evacuation missions, saving the lives of U.S., Coalition and Afghan forces.

All members of the Demon brigade are expected to redeploy by the end of April.