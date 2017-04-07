Evidence discovered near Kansas City where human bones found

BELTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have collected “several pieces of evidence” while searching an area of rural western Missouri where two sets of human bones were found.

The Kansas City Star reports that Cass County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kevin Tieman offered no specifics Thursday on evidence recovered. He said only that authorities hope it will help with the identification of one of the sets of remains found Monday.

The other set of bones already has been identified as those of Jessica Runions.

All official updates on what is now homicide investigation of Jessica Runions are posted here: https://t.co/B61jZ0I5Sp pic.twitter.com/NkSWslxN7H — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) April 6, 2017



The Raymore, Missouri, woman was last seen in September leaving a south Kansas City gathering with Kylr Yust, who later was charged with burning her vehicle. A judge has entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Yust also has been questioned in the 2007 disappearance of Kara Kopetsky.

Kansas City police say a body found by a family searching for a missing Missouri woman was that of a 19-year-old Kansas man.

Police announced Friday the body was that of Dante Jamal Jefferson of Merriam. The Kansas City Star reports that the cause of death is being investigated but the case is considered a homicide.

Jefferson’s relatives told police in January they hadn’t seen him since Dec. 5.

Friends and relatives of Jessica Runions found the body in south Kansas City in late January.

Runions, of Raymore, was last seen Sept. 8 in south Kansas City.

Searchers found two sets of remains near Belton this week. One of the bodies was identified as Runions’. The second set of remains has not been identified.