Fires Burn Off Rural Grassland

Farmers and ranchers have begun the annual process of burning off pastureland in the Flint Hills.

Smoke hovered over Junction City and Geary County on Friday, but Rural Fire Chief Garry Berges confirmed there were no fires that got out of control. He estimated there were 15 to 18 controlled burns in the rural part of the county. It marked the second day of heavy grassland burning in Geary County.

Other similar controlled burns have been been under way in surrounding counties such as Wabaunsee and Riley.