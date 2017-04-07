From the Geary County Treasurer: second half taxes due May 10th

**REMINDER**

Second half real and personal property taxes are due by May 10th. After this date, interest will accrue daily and will be added to the tax.

There are three options available to make payments:

In-person: Visit the Geary County Office Building located at the corner of 8th and Franklin; tax payments can be made between 8:30 am and 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. A drop box is also located outside of the office, on the south side of the building, for your convenience – a receipt will be mailed when received. Mail: Send payment to the Geary County Treasurer, 200 E 8th Street, Junction City, KS 66441 Online: Visit www.kansastreasurers.org

Again, the deadline for the second half real and personal property taxes is Wednesday, May 10th.