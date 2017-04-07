Geary County Ranks as 74th Healthiest Kansas County

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation has compiled their annual county health rankings.

In Kansas, Geary County ranks 74th out of 102 counties. There are different categories in the report.

In length of life for residents, Geary County ranks 47th , but 88th in quality of life ranging from poor or fair health to poor physical and mental health days.

For health factors, Geary County ranks 99th. Among the factors there are an adult smoking percentage of 22% to 21% excessive drinking, and teen births rated 73 compared to a state number of 36.

In clinical care primary care ranging from primary care physicians to preventable hospital stays Geary County rated relatively high at 19th in the state, but social and economic factors rated only 92nd. That went from a 71% mark for high school graduation to 86% for the state, to 20% children in poverty compared to 17% statewide.

In the physical environment Geary County rated 54th, including 8.9% air pollution to 15% severe housing problems.