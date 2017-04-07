Home Opener Set for Blue Jay Baseball

The Junction City Blue Jays will host Hayden at Rathert Field Friday. The doubleheader begins at 4 p.m.

The Blue Jays are 1-1 on the season. You can hear the first game of the doubleheader on 1420 KJCK, The Talk of JC.

Junction City tried to play on Tuesday at Emporia but the first game of that doubleheader was postponed in the fifth inning due to rain. Emporia led at the time 4-2. The teams will meet again April 11th in Emporia and resume play in the fifth inning.

—

Junction City girls softball plays at Hayden at 4 p.m. Friday.

—

Blue Jay – Lady Jay track and field athletes will compete at Maize High School at the KT Woodman Classic beginning at 3:45 p.m.