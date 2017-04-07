JCJBA Registration begins April 10th

Junction City Junior Baseball will have registration for the Summer 2017 Recreational League beginning Monday, April 10th.

Registration continues through Saturday, April 15th at the Junction City Baseball Academy located at 1008 W. 6th Street in Junction City.

The league is open boys and girls ages 5 through 18. The age group for players is determined by their age as of April 30, 2017.

Players in the summer league will learn the fundamentals of baseball as well as how to compete with sportsmanship and respect – all while having fun.

Registration costs are as follows:

Instructional League, ages 5-6; $40

Pinto League, ages 7-8; $60

Mustang League, ages 9-10; $60

Bronco League, ages 11-13; $60 (players age as of APril 30, 2017; players may play up)

Pony League, ages 14-18; $60 (players cannot turn 18 before 09/01/2016)

Registration includes a team t-shirt.

The recreational league games will begin May 31st and conclude the week of July 12th.

Parent volunteers and coaches are welcomed and needed. For more information contact Jim Poole at jimpoole@yahoo.com, or call 785-210-5621.