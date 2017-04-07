Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Partners with U.S. Chamber

JUNCTION CITY, KS – The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to provide its members with valuable new programs and services. Through the U.S. Chamber’s Federation Partnership program, small business members in good standing with the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will now receive the benefits of U.S. Chamber membership. This new member benefit is provided at no additional cost to members of the Junction City Area Chamber.

“The Federation program is a great partnership with the U.S. Chamber creating more value for local businesses. This allows businesses from our region to keep up with the National Chamber,” Dennis Beson, President & CEO, Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce.

By joining the Federation Partnership, the Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce is helping the U.S. Chamber’s effort to build the nation’s largest grassroots advocacy network. The Junction City Area Chamber will continue to focus on local issues and programs. The U.S. Chamber will alert and mobilize Junction City Area Chamber members on national issues ranging from taxes to technology to transportation. This ever-growing coalition of small businesses allows the U.S. Chamber to present a strong, unified voice for business in Washington, D.C.

In addition to the benefits JCACC members already enjoy, U.S. Chamber membership provides access to members-only sections of www.uschamber.com, including thousands of small business tips and tools; discounts on products and services; uschamber.com Weekly e-newsletter; the U.S. Chamber’s monthly flagship publication, uschamber.com; and timely communications alerting small businesses to pressing legislation or policy initiatives.

To maintain membership with the U.S. Chamber, a small business must retain its Junction City Area Chamber membership, and the Junction City Area Chamber must maintain its membership with the U.S. Chamber.

The Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce represents more than 357 businesses in the Junction City/Geary County area and across the Flint Hills Region. “309 of our 357 members are eligible for U.S. Chamber membership. We are excited to participate in this program and offer additional opportunities and benefits that can apply to a large majority of our existing members,” Kaitlin McGuire, Member Relations Specialist said. To learn more about JCACC membership, visit www.junctioncitychamber.org

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing more than 3 million businesses and organizations of every size, sector, and region. 96% of their members are small businesses. Learn more at www.uschamber.com.