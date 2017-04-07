Police: Kansas man reports carjacking

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a carjacking.

Just before 11:30p.m. Thursday, a man flagged down police officers in Topeka to report two men brandished firearms and took his car from him while he was getting gas at Dillons near SE 29th and California Avenue, according to a media release.

The victim described the suspects as black men in their 20s armed with pistols. There were no injuries according, according to police.

A short time later, police found the victim’s car abandoned in the 1300 Block of SW Western. Detectives and K-9 units continue to investigate the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Topeka Police.