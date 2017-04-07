Sen. Moran Statement on Confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement after voting to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court:

“Judge Gorsuch’s judicial career demonstrates his impartiality and fairness. He is eminently qualified to serve on the United States Supreme Court, and his record has earned him broad, bipartisan support. During my meeting with him last month, we spoke about some of the rulings he made presiding in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Kansas, and his commitment to upholding the rule of law. Judge Gorsuch belongs on the highest court, and I voted to take the measures necessary to secure his confirmation. I look forward to seeing Judge Gorsuch take his seat on the bench.”