The United Way of Junction City – Geary County will host a Volunteer Appreciation luncheon and annual meeting on Thursday, April 13th.

The event will be at Geary Community Hospital in the Medical Arts II Conference Room, 3rd floor.

To attend this event, you must RSVP by Monday, April 10th. Call United Way Executive Director Nichole Mader at 238-2117 to reserve your seat, or email director@unitedwayjcgc.org.