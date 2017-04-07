USD 475 Art Show and Silent Auction at the C.L. Hoover Opera House

The Geary Community Schools Foundation and USD 475 are hosting an art show and silent auction this weekend at the C.L. Hoover Opera House.

Show and auction times on Friday are from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Saturday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Minimum bids on the silent auction art items are $20, and 60 percent of the sale of those items will go back to the student artist. The remaining 40% will go to the Geary Community Schools Foundation to support the USD 475 Student Art Scholarship that is awarded to a qualified graduate each Spring.

Awards will also be given for Best in Show and Honorable Mention at the secondary and elementary levels.